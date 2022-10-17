Chromecast with Google TV (4K) gets Android 12 with latest update

Shortly after Google announced the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) last month, Google confirmed that it would soon update the older 4K Model to Android 12. The company has now started rolling out an update to the 4K model, upgrading the streaming dongle from Android 10 to Android 12.

The update (build number STTE.220621.019.A2.9082754) measures 722MB and packs the Android security patches for July 2022. It brings some of the new features Google introduced with Android 12 last year, including the camera and microphone toggles that let users disable or enable camera and microphone access for apps. In addition, the update includes additional settings to help users control HDR format and surround sound.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

If you haven’t received the Android 12 update on your Chromecast with Google TV (4K) already, you can check for it manually by heading to the System Update section in the device settings. To access it, click on your profile picture in the top-right corner and select Settings. On the following page, choose System and then open the About section. 9to5Google notes that you might have to unpair the Chromecast Voice Remote and reconnect it from the Remotes & Accessories menu in the Chromecast settings following the update. Check out the section below for the full update changelog.

Upgrades Android TV OS from 10 to 12

Additional user settings lets you control HDR format and surround sound

New! Match content frame rate allows you to switch between refresh rates

Increased Security and Privacy

New camera and mic privacy toggles let you disable or enable camera/mic access for all apps

Android security patch level has been updated to July 2022

Other bug fixes and performance improvements

Have you received the Android 12 update on your Chromecast with Google TV (4K)? Did you face any issues during or after installation? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Google