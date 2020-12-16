Chromecast with Google TV will soon get an Apple TV app

Apple TV+ is still building up its catalog of original programs, so it’s not quite on the level of HBO Max or Netflix. But if you’ve been curious about checking out The Morning Show or Greyhound, you’ll soon be able to do so through the Chromecast with Google TV.

Google on Wednesday announced the Apple TV app will be available on its new Chromecast in early 2021, followed by other devices powered by Android TV later in the year. It’s a big get for Google, whose new dongle is now one of the only streaming devices with all the major video subscriptions (Apple TV being another).

The Apple TV app on Chromecast will be integrated into Google TV’s content aggregation system, so you’ll get personalized and curated recommendations in your feed, which can then be saved to your Watchlist to catch up on later. You’ll also be able to access your library of movies and TV shows purchased from Apple, along with the company’s growing lineup of original content.

The announcement marks the second major addition of an Apple service to Google products. The search giant added support for Apple Music on Google Assistant smart speakers and displays at the beginning of this month.

An Apple TV+ subscription is one of the more affordable video streaming services on the market. If you own an Apple device, you might be eligible for a free year. Otherwise, it’s $4.99 per month. Although Apple’s service has a much smaller catalog of originals, its early lineup is strong. In particular, I would highly recommend watching Ted Lasso, which is the kind of wholesome television we need in 2020.

Google didn’t give an exact date for when Apple TV would be available for Chromecast with Google TV, but the company did say early next year, so hopefully it won’t be too much longer.