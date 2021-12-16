Get the Chromecast with Google TV for only $39 today

The Chromecast with Google TV is the latest streaming player from Google, packed with the full Android TV operating system and a custom Google TV interface (which is slowly making its way to other TVs and players). There have been a few sales on the Chromecast with Google TV, and now it’s discounted again to $39 at multiple retail stores. That’s $10 off the original price, and it matches this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday prices.

The Chromecast with Google TV is a 4K streaming player with a full Android TV/Google TV operating system, so unlike the original Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra, it’s a self-contained media player with its own Play Store and downloadable applications. However, you can still stream video and music from another device with Google Cast, if you want. The included remote supports voice control with Google Assistant, and has dedicated volume/power controls for your TV or audio equipment (similar to the remote on most Roku and Amazon players).

Google has been improving the Chromecast with Google TV with software updates over the past few months, including Sling TV integration, Stadia cloud gaming support (which is also available on many other Android TV/Google TV devices), multi-user profile support, more video playback options, Wi-Fi fixes, and more HDMI-CEC settings. Kid Profiles arrived in March, which can turn the interface into a more child-friendly design with highlights for age-appropriate apps. Google is also reportedly planning to add free “TV channels” soon, which will likely function similar to Pluto TV, Plex, and Samsung TV Plus.

The Chromecast with Google TV is a great option to replace an older Chromecast or Roku player, or might be the perfect choice for replacing an older smart TV’s built-in software. The Android TV platform gives offers more functionality than most other smart TV platforms, especially when it comes to sideloading apps.