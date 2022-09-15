The Chromecast with Google TV (HD) might not be as affordable as we expected

Google will unveil its next-gen flagships, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, at an upcoming hardware launch event next month. The company will also launch the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch and new Nest smart home devices alongside the latest smartphones. In addition, recent leaks suggest that the company could also launch a new Chromecast device, reportedly called Chromecast with Google TV (HD), at the event.

We recently learned that the upcoming Chromecast with Google TV (HD) could ship with Google TV based on Android 12 and feature an Amlogic S805X2 SoC and 1.5GB of RAM. Furthermore, an unreleased software build for the device has revealed that it will support AV1 decoding and virtual A/B seamless updates with compression. While Google hasn’t officially shared any details about the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) so far, leaker SnoopyTech has now claimed that the device will be available for $40 in the U.S.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is 40 USD and already in Stock at a lot of retailers. Expect unboxing’s and hands on’s soon. — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) September 14, 2022

The leak further reveals that the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is already in stock at many retailers in the region, and we can expect to see early unboxing and hands-on videos of the device ahead of the launch. You don’t have to wait for these videos to get a look at the device, though, as leaker Roland Quandt has already shared a host of renders and marketing images.

Via: WinFuture

The leaked renders and marketing images reveal that the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will feature the same design as the 4K model and ship with an identical remote, a USB cable, and a power brick. The images further confirm that the device will run Google TV out of the box.

The upcoming Chromecast with Google TV (HD) might be a tough sell at $40, as its predecessor is often available at discounted prices as low as $50. Given that the older model offers 4K streaming support, it makes little sense for buyers to go for the upcoming model. However, support for AV1 decoding and virtual A/B seamless updates with compression might work in its favor.

Would you buy the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $40? Or would you rather pick up the 4K model at a discounted price? Let us know in the comments section below.