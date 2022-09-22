Google showcases the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) in retail training video ahead of launch

Over the last few days, we’ve covered various leaks about the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD). The leaks have revealed pretty much everything about the streaming dongle, from the familiar design to its hardware specifications. Although Google still hasn’t officially announced the device, the company has now shared a retail training video revealing all the details.

Google shared the video through the Google Retail Training UK YouTube channel to introduce retail sales and call center staff to the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD). However, the company apparently published the video unintentionally, as it promptly removed it after it was shared on Twitter. Nevertheless, we watched the video before Google took it down, and here’s everything we learned.

The video first reveals everything you’ll get inside the box when you purchase the device, which includes the dongle itself, a remote, a power adapter, two AAA batteries, and some paperwork.

It then highlights the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) setup process, revealing the device, and goes through all the features on offer, including 1080p 60FPS video output, personalized recommendations, a watchlist, voice input with the Google Assistant, and more. On the software front, the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD) appears to offer all the features available on the 4K model.

Lastly, the video confirms that the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) will launch at £34.99 in the U.K. (~$40). Sadly, it doesn’t share any details regarding its availability.

While we still don’t have the official pricing and availability details for the U.S., we don’t think Google will wait until its upcoming hardware launch event to make an official announcement, especially since we now know everything about the device.

What do you think of the new Chromecast with Google TV (HD)? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Google Retail Training UK (Removed)