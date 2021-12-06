Chromecast with Google TV Netflix bundle offering additional 6 months of free Netflix subscription

For those of you who bought a Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle, we’ve some great news for you. It looks like Google is giving away another 6 months of Netflix for free.

According to multiple reports (via 9to5Google) from Google Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle buyers, Google has sent out a second promo code for 6 months of Netflix. The Chromecast with Google Google TV costs $49.99. Meanwhile, the Netflix bundle retails at $89.99. The extra $40 you spend gives you six months of standard Netflix Standard Streaming plan — which normally costs $83.94. Many users are reporting that they have received an email from Google to avail additional six months of Netflix.

If you purchased Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle, check your inbox to see if you have received a new Netflix promo code from Google. Alternatively, you can also check the Activity tab in the Google Home app. If the offer is available for you, you’ll see a Netflix card that reads “Active your 6 months of Netflix”. Tapping on the “Redeem Now” button will take you to Netflix’s website where you’ll be able to apply the credit to your account.

Holy crap, it worked for me too. Check the activity tab of the Google Home app – $83.94 Netflix credit was waiting for me. Wonder if Netflix will revoke. “Some Chromecast with Google TV, Netflix bundle buyers accidentally get another 6 months for free” https://t.co/XlrT6G1d6d pic.twitter.com/I441PpV6Rx — Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) December 6, 2021

It’s unclear if this is due to a bug or just Google being generous. If it’s indeed a bug, it remains to be seen whether Google would revoke the offer or cancel the subscription for those who have already redeemed the offer. Similarly, we also don’t know if this “bug” affects everyone who bought the Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle or just those who purchased the bundle at the very start.