Google brings Chromecast with Google TV to Europe, India next on the list

Google launched the Chromecast with Google TV in 2020, and it still remains one of the best streaming dongles on the market. So far, the device has been available in only a handful of markets. But nearly two years since its launch, Google is now expanding the streaming stick to more markets, including Europe.

The Chromecast with Google TV is now officially available in the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, and New Zealand. In European markets, the dongle will be available for purchase for €70 starting June 21. Meanwhile, it will cost $100 in New Zealand and go on sale on June 22.

In addition, to the above markets, Google has confirmed to FlatpanelsHD that the streaming stick will also make its way to a few other markets such as India, Taiwan, and South Korea. However, the company hasn’t revealed an official launch date or pricing for these markets yet.

“Google today announced the official availability of Chromecast with Google TV in the Netherlands. Chromecast with Google TV is the best way to find something fun to watch by bringing together movies, series and more from different apps and streaming services in a simple interface. The new Chromecast also fulfills the greatest wish of our users: it has a remote control,” reads Google Netherlands’ official announcement.

The Chromecast with Google TV will offer a localized user interface with deeper integration with local streaming services. Features like the “For you” and “Live” tabs might not be available at launch in the new markets. Google says it will bring additional features such as multi-user profiles and personal watchlists via software and server-side updates.

The new Chromecast with Google TV is a big step up from previous Chromecasts, offering 4K HDR streaming at 60fps, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, Dolby Atmos passthrough, and a voice remote with a dedicated Google Assistant button. It’s powered by a quad-core Amlogic S905D3G chipset, paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB storage, and supports Google Stadia.

Google is also reportedly working on a lower-end model of the Chromecast with Google TV. It will be powered by an Amlogic S805X2 CPU with Mali-G31 GPU and offer 1080p streaming support.

Source: Google Netherlands

Via: FlatpanelsHD