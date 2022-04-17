Chromecast with Google TV is still a great Chromecast dongle that does what it says on the box

The Chromecast with Google TV has remained the best Chromecast dongle on the market, offering 4K HDR streaming support, a voice remote with a dedicated Google Assistant button, new personalized recommendations, and the ability to control connected smart home devices. It has an updated design over its predecessor and packs a quad-core Amlogic S905D3G chip, 2GB of RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage. When it launched, there were a number of bugs and other problems that soured the experience. But over time through updates, the Chromecast with Google TV has become an excellent addition to a standard television set. While it’s not the most powerful device, it costs $49 new — a pretty great price.

Since receiving the Chromecast with Google TV, it’s gone from being seldom used to a mainstay in my living room, and it’s integrated very nicely into my already all-Google ecosystem. The best part is that it doesn’t require you to break the bank to afford it, and it can be really easy to get a hold of. It supports up to 4K HDR streaming at 60 fps as well as video formats such as HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision, and the remote has voice input if that’s your kind of thing. Power comes to the device via its USB-C port, and it supports an ethernet connection through an ethernet power adapter sold separately. It also works with Google Stadia, if you’re a fan of cloud gaming.