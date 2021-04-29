Chromecast with Google TV update adds advanced video controls, security improvements

Google has begun rolling out an update for the Chromecast with Google TV, adding the April 2021 security patch and a handful of new features and bug fixes. The update appears to be rolling out in stages, so it should be available to most users in the coming days.

Reddit user Firefighter2021 was among the first to notice the update, sharing an image that shows it weighs in at 166MB and will bring the Chromecast with Google TV to version QTS1.210311.005. The full list of changes is as follows:

Advanced Video Controls setting for granular HDR formats, resolution/refresh rate, and color formats

HDMI hotplug improvements helping your Chromecast detect the best TV Settings available

Wi-Fi Improvements for 5GHz and Mesh networks

Bluetooth Audio stuttering improvements in some Apps

Bluetooth Audio stuttering improvements in some Apps HDMI-CEC can now be configured to turn on/off only the TV in settings

Security update: Android security patch level to April 2021

Firefighter2021 said that the Chromecast with Google TV’s remote has also received an update, although it’s unclear what new features (if any) have been added. To update the remote, simply to go remote settings and you’ll see if something is available or not.

Google has been busy bolstering its streaming device over the last few months. Recently, the company’s dongle received HDR10+ certification, so viewers can watch content from Google Play (and elsewhere) in even higher clarity. Meanwhile, the search giant also began rolling out Kids Profile support to the Chromecast with Google TV. The feature is designed to provide kids with a safe space with content that’s suitable for certain ages.

The Apple TV app also recently launched for the Chromecast with Google TV, bringing Apple’s library of original content to more viewers. Apple still has a relatively small offering of original shows and movies, but there are some standouts, including Ted Lasso, a comedy about a college football coach who is inexplicably appointed as manager of a fictional team in the English Premier League. The show is returning for its second season on July 23.