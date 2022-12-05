ChromeOS version 108 is now rolling out to a Chromebook near you. The release brings four major new features, with the notables including a new trash can in the Files App, as well as an improved virtual keyboard.

It doesn't really need much explaining, but with the new trash can in the Files app, you can now be ensured that a file you delete from your system won't be gone for good. With ChromeOS 108, you'll have up to 30 days to restore a deleted file, and after that period it'll be permanently removed. You'll see the files in a new Trash area in the sidebar of the Files app, and you can delete the files within by clicking empty trash now.

As for the improved virtual keyboard for those with a ChromeOS tablet, Google has added what they're calling a "better header bar." This is the top row area to the left of the keyboard. You'll now be able to tap on that header bar to switch languages, choose emoji, and open the handwriting tool. If you don't see it, try turning on the enable-cros-virtual-keyboard-new-header flag in chrome://flags.

The other smaller features in ChromeOS 108 include support for multi page document scanning in the ChromeOS Camera App and captive portal improvements. If you're not familiar with captive portals, well there are now cleaner messages in ChromeOS for when you want to sign in to Wi-Fi networks that have a portal sign-in (like at Airports or hotels.)

Though Google didn't mention it in their ChromeOS 108 changelog, this latest release also brings an interesting performance setting page in the Chrome web browser, but it is currently tucked behind a flag. You can find it by enabling #high-efficiency-mode-available, and flags#battery-saver-mode-available, and then restarting your Chromebook. These are memory-saving and energy-saving features that could help boost the performance of your Chromebook.

