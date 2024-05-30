Key Takeaways ChromeOS 125 update brings major AI features like generative video conferencing backgrounds and wallpapers not available on Windows PCs.

New Assistive Copyeditor tool in ChromeOS 125 provides grammar, spelling, and style feedback for improved writing on websites lacking AI solutions.

Other features in the ChromeOS 125 update include GIF format support in the Screen Capture tool, call control bttons, and image text search in the Launcher.

Google introduced a Windows 11-inspired faster snapping experience to Chromebook devices with the ChromeOS 124 update, released last month to the Stable channel. Now, this month, Google has released the ChromeOS 125 update to the Stable Channel, bringing AI features you won't find on Windows PCs.

Major AI features currently missing from Windows PCs

There are three major AI features you'll find after updating to ChromeOS 125, two of which are completely new and aren't available on Windows PCs: generative AI video conferencing background, and generative wallpapers. As described by Google, Chromebook users will now be able to click the new menu option, "image", and then the "generate virtual background" button in the VC panel to be able to generate video conferencing backgrounds, which can be used on Video meeting apps like Zoom, Google Meet, WhatsApp. However, it's only available for Chromebook Plus devices.

In ChromeSO 125, you'll also be able to generate wallpapers with the help of AI. If you're a Chromebook user running the latest update, you can now generate wallpapers by adding your own creativity to a wide range of templates available in Settings. It's worth noting that AI video conferencing backgrounds and generative wallpapers are available as system-level features, which means you don't need a separate app to be able to generate those backgrounds.

ChromeOS 125 has "Assistive Copyeditor" to improve your writing

The new Assistive Copyeditor feature doesn't do anything groundbreaking, but it's indeed an important tool, especially for those who want to improve their writing. It simply provides users with feedback on grammar, spelling, style, clarity, structure, and flow. Google said it works on websites that are currently missing a similar solution. For example, the Assistive Copyeditor tool will suggest improvements you can make to your LinkedIn posts before hitting publish because LinkedIn doesn't have an AI-powered writing tool on offer.

ChromeOS 125 isn't all about AI, though. One of the noteworthy features of this release is support for GIF format in the Screen Capture tool. So, you can now use it to capture your screen in GIF format and share in chats, docs, or wherever you want. It's also possible to control the playback rate in the ChromeOS Gallery video player.

Moreover, ChromeOS now supports call control buttons. If you've a compatible mouse, you can receive, reject a call, and mute the microphone by clicking the button. If you don't have one right now and want to buy one, consider only those with Fast Pair support. That's because you can pair a Fast Pair-compatible mouse with just one click.

Another important change worth mentioning is the ability to search images by the text within them in the Launcher. It comes in handy when you don't remember the file name but can recall pieces of text in those images. What's more, Google expanded support for Live captions to six languages and diction to 18 locales.

Lastly, ChromeOS 125 also offers an accessibility feature for users who suffer from motion sickness. If you're one, Google suggests reducing animations on your Chromebook devices by navigating to Accessibility > Display and Magnification > Reduced Animations.

ChromeOS 125 features will be rolled out in phases

As is the case with previous ChromeOS updates released on the Stable channel, ChromeOS 125 will be "progressively" rolled out over the coming days. That effectively means not every eligible Chromebook device will be updated to the latest version of ChromeOS immediately. So, if you don't see it on your laptop, all you have to do is wait a few more days.