Google has released ChromeOS 127 updates to the Stable channel, introducing lots of new features and improvements to Chromebook devices. The latest update focuses a lot on improving accessibility and aims to boost students' productivity, among other things.

ChromeOS 127 doesn't offer a heavy dose of AI functionalities, unlike in the last few ChromeOS releases. However, you'll find an AI-powered capability in this release in the form of a new PDF OCR (Optical Character Recognition) AI Reader on Gallery. This new OCR capability will be able to process previously inaccessible documents and make the text accessible. Google says this will help low-vision and blind users access those documents that were previously impossible to access.

New ways to manage PDFs

In addition to making texts in PDFs more accessible, the latest ChromeOS release also wants to make it easier for users to manage them. After installing the update you'll have options to re-order and delete pages within a PDF in the Gallery app. You'll be able to use both mouse and keyboard shortcuts to delete and reorder pages.

A boost to students' productivity

The latest ChromeOS update has something for students, too. Google is calling it "Classroom Glanceables," a feature that gives students quick access to their upcoming Google Classroom assignments. If you're a student and using a Chromebook, you can click the date chip on the shelf to view the lists of their upcoming, due, missing, and completed assignments. However, it's important to note that you'll need to log into your Chromebook devices with an account and have an active course in Google Classroom to get quick access to assignments.

Control your calls without accessing your laptop

Google added eSIM support to ChromeOS way back in 2021. And now, after almost four years, the Mountain View tech firm added support to call control buttons on compatible headsets. That means if your headset has a built-in call control button and is connected to your Chromebook via Bluetooth, you can now answer, reject, terminate, or mute a microphone without accessing the laptop.

New visual features

You'll also find some visual enhancements in this update. The latest ChromeOS release for the Stable channel features status indicators for Noise Cancellation, Live Captions, Relighting, and Blur. You'll see these indicators in the video control panel for Downloadable Content (DLC).

The Firmware Updates app was introduced a couple of years back to help users manage firmware for various hardware components and peripherals connected to Chromebooks. In the latest ChromeOS update, the app is more powerful than it has been ever before. The firmware update experience hasn't changed; instead, what it'll do is it'll now guide you with "clear, and step-by-step instructions" when the installation requires user action during the update.

For example, if you're updating the firmware, and it's required of you to unplug and re-plug the peripheral in order to complete installation, the Firmware Updates app will now show you that on your screen. This is helpful, particularly for those who're new to ChromeOS.

High-quality text-to-speech voice

Google has announced that its "high-quality" voices will be available in Read Aloud in Reading Mode in ChromeOS 127. What this means is that you can now hear the text you're reading on the web on Chromebook devices. We haven't tested how it sounds, but it should make the spoken text clearer.

Google releases new ChromeOS updates to the Stable channel every six weeks. However, not everyone gets the update on the same day. ChromeOS 127 is no exception. Like other ChromeOS releases, this is also "progressively" rolling out over the next few days. So, you should wait a few more days if you haven't received it yet.