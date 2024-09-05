Key Takeaways ChromeOS 128 comes with Snap groups for improved multitasking.

ChromeOS 128 also has improved notification visibility.

The Camera app now has support for OCR.

The last major ChromeOS release gave a huge productivity boost to Chromebook laptops, but many of those were primarily aimed at students. The latest ChromeOS 128 update also comes with noteworthy productivity features but minus the profession-specific limitations. From Snap groups to smarter notifications, the latest ChromeOS update has released some handy productivity tools that serve a wide range of people.

What's new in ChromeOS 128

Snap groups

The last time Google introduced a major multitasking feature to ChromeOS was in the form of "Faster Split Screen Setup". It makes window snapping a lot easier and quicker. Building upon the same idea, ChromeOS 128 has introduced Snap groups to upgrade the multitasking experience.

After completing the installation of ChromeOS 128, your Chromebook laptop will form a snap group when you snap two windows. When a group is formed, it acts as a unit, which means you can bring them back together, resize, and move them as a group. The Snap group capability is particularly helpful when you want to snap two related windows side by side. You'll also find this feature on Windows PCs and some of the best Android phones.

Better visibility for your important notifications

In addition to the Snap group, better visibility for important notifications is also part of Google's effort to give Chromebook devices a productivity boost. As stated by the company in its official blog post, the ChromeOS 128 update "significantly differentiates the visual look of pinned notifications from typical notifications."

OCR in ChromeOS Camera app

In the latest ChromeOS release, you also get an AI-based OCR (Optical Character Recognition) feature in the Camera app. The Camera app is now smarter, as it can now extract text from images you capture. Your Chromebook laptops will be able to copy and read out the text in those images. Additionally, the OCR support in the Camera app can create searchable PDFs from images. However, this is disabled by default. You can turn it on by navigating to Settings > Text detection in preview.

Privacy control reminders

Google has also reduced the steps required for effective privacy management. Instead of adjusting privacy settings and app permissions in two different places, you'll now get information on the state of the current privacy controls and be provided with actionable reminders on the ChromeOS Apps Settings page. Navigate to Settings > Apps > Manage your Apps, and then select the app you want to tweak the privacy settings for.

Magnifier and ChromeVox work together

The ChromeOS 128 release has something for people who're blind or have low vision, too. When using the ChromeVox tool for reading text aloud, the magnifier will automatically follow the specific word being read. To enable this, you'll need to enable both Magnifier and ChromeVox from the settings. You'll also be able to control the zoom level of the Magnifier.

Other noteworthy changes

Not all Chromebook devices come with cellular capability, but if you have one, ChromeOS 128 has made it easier for you to view, manage, and add Access Point Names (APNs). Another noteworthy change is that the Auto Gain Control is now enabled by default. That means your Chromebook laptop will now automatically allow apps to optimize microphone volume for the best audio quality. You can switch to manual control by going to Settings > Device > Audio and deselecting Allow apps to automatically adjust mic volume. And lastly, Google is changing its policy regarding the retention of aggregated vitals data, including Android app performance metrics. The company will now keep this data for a year to improve Android app performance on Chromebooks.

ChromeOS 128 features are rolling out in phases

As is the case with all Stable ChromeOS releases, version 128 is also rolling out in phases. So, if you don't see the update on your Chromebook, you need to be a bit more patient and should wait a few more days before Google pushes it to your laptop.