To help users easily track all the new features in ChromeOS beta releases, Google has now set up a ChromeOS Beta Tester Hub. The hub lists in-development features in ChromeOS beta milestone releases, making it easy for users to try them out on their Chromebooks before the stable rollout.

The ChromeOS Beta Tester Hub is open to the public, as Google aims to encourage more users to test beta features and share feedback with the ChromeOS development team. However, a section of the hub is limited to Gold+ Product Experts. This exclusive section offers information on features in the early stages of development.

In a post on the Chromebook support forums, Google said that the goal of "this platform is to provide a space where ChromeOS Beta features are easily visible and accessible to all ChromeOS users, whether you want to join the testing efforts or just get a sneak peek about what you can look forward to in future ChromeOS updates." But it's clear that the company wants more users to test beta releases as it offered the first 500 users Google swag for downloading the latest ChromeOS beta update.

Those who join the Beta community, irrespective of the incentive, will get to frequently meet the ChromeOS Product team to learn about in-development features. In addition, beta testers will have a platform to share feedback with the team directly. You can head to the ChromeOS Beta Tester Hub by following the link below and learn all about the new features in the latest beta release.

Check out the ChromeOS Beta Tester Hub

The ChromeOS Beta Tester Hub comes just days after Google extended Steam support on ChromeOS to the beta channel, giving more users a chance to play Steam games on their Chromebooks. Learn more about Steam support on ChromeOS by checking out our previous coverage.

Source: Chromebook Help