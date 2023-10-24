Key Takeaways A new accessibility setting called "Face Tracking" has been spotted in ChromeOS 120.

The tracking capability allows for controlling the mouse and keyboard with face movements, aiming to assist differently-abled individuals, particularly those without arms.

The addition of face-tracking capability to the existing accessibility options makes it even easier for Chromebook users to navigate and use their devices.

Google introduced plenty of new features in ChromeOS 117, adding Android's "Material You" design, adaptive charging, and many more to Chromebooks. In future ChromeOS updates, Google will focus on plenty of other important aspects of ChromeOS, like improving accessibility settings on Chromebooks. And the first batch of accessibility improvements may come in the form of controlling the mouse and keyboard with the face movements.

Accessibility may not be one of the best features of ChromeOS, but it's the only way to get people with disabilities to use computers. Controlling the mouse and keyboard with the face movements is also aimed at differently-abled people, especially those who don't have arms. As spotted by @cr_C2cv on X (formerly Twitter), this feature is called "Face tracking" and can be found under the Cursor and touchpad setting when it rolls out to everyone.

If you're a Chromebook user, you already have a great set of accessibility settings that make using ChromeOS easier, including Live Captions, High contrast mode, Reading mode, Screen reader, and many more. The face-tracking capability will be a useful addition to the list of accessibility options already available, making it even easier to use a Chromebook.

As per Chrome Unboxed, the face-tracking feature is available in Settings of ChromeOS version 120, but it doesn't do anything right now, which means we're still in the dark about how it'll work in real-life scenarios. We're also uninformed about whether the upcoming tracking capability will be exclusive to select Chromebooks. But in a likely scenario, Google might mandate this accessibility function on Chromebook Plus devices.

Unfortunately, there is no timeline for when we'll see the feature in action. If you're a stable user, you might have to wait a while to see it in Settings, as Google will spend some time testing it and ironing out bugs before making it available for use.