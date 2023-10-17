Key Takeaways Google may introduce ChromeOS Flex for Chromebooks that reach end-of-life support.

Recent findings on Chromium Gerrit suggest that ChromeOS Flex is in development for devices that already run ChromeOS.

While installing ChromeOS Flex on Chromebooks is already possible, it is not risk-free and currently lacks official support.

Google confirmed that Chromebooks would get up to 10 years of software support from next year. But for Chromebooks that reached their end-of-life support, Google could be working on the ability to install the ChromeOS Flex to enhance their lifespan, just like how the serviceable life of unsupported PCs and Macs can be prolonged.

Chrome Unboxed recently unearthed a Chromium Gerrit commit referencing the "Flexor" tag. The commit is only a few days old and has sufficient evidence to make us believe that a full operating system is in development for Chromebooks. The description of the commit states: 'Inserts a thirteenth partition on disk, assuming the ChromeOS partition layout was already written before. This shrinks the stateful partition by NEW_PART_SIZE_B and then puts a new partition.'

Moreover, the commit mentions 'Start flex-ing' and states that the 'thirteenth partition' must be 10GB in size. All of these are clear indications that it's indeed ChromeOS Flex designed to run on ChromeOS devices and not some additional features for future ChromeOS updates.

Running ChromeOS Flex on Chromebooks isn't anything new, as you can already do that. However, it isn't a risk-free process. Besides missing features being one of the significant drawbacks to installing it on Chromebooks, the process isn't easy, as there is no official support for ChromeOS Flex on Chromebooks yet. The hurdle may no longer exist when Google officially launches the OS for unsupported ChromeOS devices.

ChromeOS Flex has the same code base and release cadence as ChromeOS, but you can't run the Google Play Store on the former. This will be a significant downside for those who're reliant on Android apps on Chromebooks and want to switch to Flex unless Google adds Play Store support in the future. Installing the ChromeOS Flex in older Macs and PCs won't produce a different result, either.

However, ChromeOS Flex for Chromebooks is a work in progress, and it appears to be in the early stages of development. It'd be interesting to see whether Google introduces changes to make the installation process any different from that of PCs and Macs by the time the project materializes, if at all.