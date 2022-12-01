According to a code change listed in Chromium Gerrit, Google is working on a GIF selection tool in ChromeOS. There's no clear release date for the feature, but it will integrate with the existing emoji selection tool, similar to what Microsoft already has in Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Right now, the ChromeOS emoji picker, which you access by right-clicking a text field and choosing emoji, doesn't allow you to pick GIFs like the one on Windows, yet code spotted by 9to5Google hints this will soon change. The code simply suggests that emoji picker GIF support will come to the emoji picker, but will be hidden behind a flag. This isn't unusual to see when a new ChromeOS feature first rolls out and is in early development.

Beyond that, there's no real idea of how it will look or when Google is planning to roll it out. There's a chance that it could also be similar to Gboard on Android, which has a dedicated emoji search area. Judging from the past, though, this feature likely will hit the ChromeOS Dev Channel first, before going to Beta, and then mainstream ChromeOS. Either way, when it is ready, a dedicated GIF picker will be useful for expressing yourself on a Chromebook and sharing fun moments with friends, family, and coworkers.

This is just one big feature Google has in the works for ChromeOS. The operating system seems to be set to get a significant redesign with Google's new Material You design language sometime soon, with new dynamic colors on critical system areas to match your wallpaper and also a fresh new quick settings area with new-style sliders. Chrome Unboxed recently mocked up what the redesign might end up looking like, and it is pretty impressive, unifying the looks of Android 13 with ChromeOS.

Source: Chromium Gerrit

Via: 9to5Google, Chrome Unboxed