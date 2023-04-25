Chromebooks are already quite secure when compared to MacBooks and Windows laptops, but there's an additional feature coming to ChromeOS next year that privacy-minded folks are sure to appreciate. Google just confirmed that it's working on adding new controls to help you manage your camera and microphone settings across the operating system.

There's no clear stable channel release date for this year just yet, as Google simply said "later this year," but this new option is already available for testing in the ChromeOS Beta channel. It functions just as you'd expect, and when available you'll be able to find it under the Security and Privacy page in settings as a new Privacy Controls option. There will be toggle switches for Camera Access, and Microphone access. When turned off, this will disable both the webcam and microphone on your device for all system apps and any other app in general.

If you're worried about that impacting your productivity and forgetting about leaving the toggle switch off by accident, then don't worry. The next time your device needs access to the webcam or microphone, and it's disabled you'll get a prompt to turn on camera access. Just tap the Turn on camera access notification that appears at the bottom right of your screen.

Many newer Chromebooks (like the Framework Chromebook) already have on-device hardware controls for the webcam and microphone, either a physical shutter or a switch at the side of the device, but this is a software-level feature integrated into the operating system. Windows 11 already has this feature and a per-app checklist on which apps can access the microphone or webcam, so it's another area where ChromeOS is catching up to Windows.

In addition to this news, Google also detailed today ChromeOS Data Controls, which enables IT and security teams to prevent things like screen capture and copying and pasting on sensitive information. There are new rules for data source, destination, and user-level access controls. This is in addition to expanded security partnerships with companies like Crowdstrike and Palo Alto Networks. Finally, Google detailed that Chromebooks in enterprise scenarios now support Microsoft Azure AD conditional access through integrations with Netskope Intelligent SSE and Microsoft Defender.