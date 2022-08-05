ChromeOS update brings the system-wide dark theme to the forefront

Google has been working on a system-wide dark theme for ChromeOS for quite a while now. The dark theme initially rolled out to users on the stable channel earlier this year. However, at the time, it was hidden behind a feature flag. Google is now finally bringing it to the forefront with the latest ChromeOS update (version 104) on the stable channel, along with a couple of other handy features.

Google recently started rolling out ChromeOS 104.0.5112.83 on the stable channel and the latest release adds a new Dark theme toggle to the Quick Settings. While you could access this Dark theme toggle by enabling a feature flag in previous builds, you no longer have to do so on the latest ChromeOS release.

According to 9to5Google, the new Dark theme toggle appears on the second page of the Quick Settings. You can tap on it to enable the system-wide dark theme, which alters the appearance of every aspect of the user interface. To complement the new dark theme, Google has also created new wallpapers that “subtly shift from light to dark,” based on the theme.

Screenshots: 9to5Google

Along with the dark theme, ChromeOS 104 also brings a new monthly calendar view on the shelf that lets you view all your events for any day of the month and open the Google Calendar PWA. Furthermore, the update introduces a compact, redesigned app launcher that doesn’t take up the entire screen, a feature-rich Gallery app that can open PDF files, and a new Wallpaper & style app that lets you use photos from your Google Photos library as your Chromebook wallpaper.

Lastly, the update slightly alters the way ChromeOS handles incoming notifications. It now groups notifications from the same sender and offers bigger touch targets for alert actions.

What do you think of all the changes introduced in ChromeOS 104? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Google

Via: 9to5Google