Three individuals claim to have heard Horii discussing the remake during an event.

While lacking video proof, the multiple accounts increase optimism for Chrono Trigger fans.

When discussing JRPGs that impacted the world, Chrono Trigger is up there. It's one of those classics that people are discovering even today, and it still holds up against the test of time. However, Chrono Trigger has seemingly been left behind, as other big series have gotten a modern-day remake.

That has apparently changed, though. I say "apparently" because, right now, there's a handful of records of people hearing the creator of Chrono Trigger and Dragon Quest, Yuji Horii, accidentally letting slip that one was in the works. And while we don't have video proof or an official statement yet, things look promising.

Yuji Horii may have accidentally leaked a Chrono Trigger remake in the works

At the time of writing, three people claim they heard Yuji Horii let slip that a Chrono Trigger remake is underway. While each claim is slightly different, the sequence of events seems to be the same: Yuji Horii discusses a Chrono Trigger remake during an event at Comic Con. The event host whispers something into his ear, and Horii realizes he shouldn't have let the news break yet.

The first record is a post by df_tarocco_1 on the Chrono Trigger fan subreddit, who claims Horri "let [Chrono Trigger] information slip during an interview":

The second source is from Reddit user TheFishyOne, who claims that even the event translator realized Horii slipped up, and Horii told people not to tell anyone:

The third is a post on X by CammyZura, who also claims that Horii leaked the info and adds a funny tidbit the host said to the translator. In the post's reply thread, CammyZura also mentions a tidbit correlating with TheFishyOne's claim that Horii told the crowd not to tell anyone.

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be any video proof of this event right now, so we can't say for sure if this actually happened. However, with three different people claiming that they were at the event and that the slip-up happened, things are looking cautiously optimistic. Let's hope we get more concrete proof soon.