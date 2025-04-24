Summary Chuchel is a free game on Epic Games Store until May 1st, developed by award-winning Amanita Design.

The game features comedy, puzzles, whimsical animations, and a soundtrack by DVA, all for free.

Claim Chuchel now to keep it forever, but act fast before the limited-time offer ends.

If you're looking for something new to play, but you'd rather not burn a hole in your wallet, purchase brand-new games, why not give the Epic Games Store a look? In a bid to keep up with its behemoth rival Steam, Epic occasionally gives out games at no additional cost. Once you claim them, they're free to play forever, but they're only available at the low, low price of nothing for a short period of time, so you have to snap them up as they appear.

Today, Epic is running a deal on the lesser-known title, Chuchel. The game is now free to keep forever; all you need to do is click a button to claim it. However, it's only available until May 1st, so claim it while you can.

Chuchel is now free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time

The game in question is called Chuchel, and while there's a good chance you haven't heard of it before, you may have heard of its developer's past games. It's from Amanita Design, who also made Machinarium, Botanicula, and Samorost, which have gone on to win awards. Chuchel was released in 2018, receiving a well-deserved 81% score on Metacritic.

Here's how the developers describe their game:

CHUCHEL is a comedy adventure game from the creators of Machinarium, Botanicula and Samorost. Join the hairy hero Chuchel and his rival Kekel as they will be facing numerous puzzles and challenges in their quest to retrieve the precious cherry! The reward? Cheerful situational humor, wild music and sounds by the band DVA and dozens of hilarious gags that warm up even the coldest of souls. Plus cherries! Be ready to: Crack up. Many times

Guide Chuchel through a set of original puzzles

Enjoy hundreds of whimsical animations

Beat stages inspired by classic video games

Interact with dozens of funky characters

Please your ears with soundtrack by the IGF Award-winning band DVA

Build an inexplicable passion for cherries

Laugh. A lot. read more

Sounds good? Well, the good news is, you don't have to pay a cent if you want to give it a try. All you need to do is head over to its page on the Epic Games Store, click "Get," and if you already have an Epic Games Store account, it will automatically get added to your library. You have until May 1st to claim it, but as soon as you do, you can keep the game forever, even after May passes. However, if you want, you can pay the full price and a little extra to secure the OST and art book.

If you fancy some more video games that make you laugh, check out these five games which try to be funny, that are actually funny.