Shenzhen OEM Chuwi is far from a household name, but the company has been churning out low-cost laptops and tablets for nearly a decade. Chuwi devices are not powerhouses by any stretch, but the hardware is usually quite good for its price range. I really liked its small 10-inch convertible laptop that I reviewed last fall, which I found useful as an on-the-go writing machine. Now we have what is essentially a bigger version, the Freebook.

The bump up in size does improve battery life and performance, and I can type at my full 103-words-per-minute pace here, but it's also a bit heavier and less charming. Still, it's a $360 convertible laptop with a (relative to its price) great keyboard, good screen, and decent performance.

About this review: Chuwi provided a Freebook for review. The company did not have input in this article.

Chuwi Freebook 6.5 / 10 Chuwi Freebook is a convertible laptop with a 2.5K IPS LCD touchscreen that can flip all the way around to double as a tablet. CPU 12th-gen Intel Alder Lake N100 Display type IPS LCD Display (Size, Resolution) 13.5-inch RAM 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB NVME SSD Battery 38Wh Charge speed 24W Ports 3X USB-C, 1X 3.5mm headphone jack Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 720p Dimensions 301.4*267.35*17.2(H)mm Weight 2.9lbs Colors Gray Pen compatibility Yes Pros Excellent keyboard

Punchy screen with touch support

Looks and feels better than its budget roots suggest Cons A bit heavy

Windows as a tablet is still bad

Windows as a tablet is still bad

Slight touch sensitivity issue with trackpad

Chuwi Freebook: Pricing and availability

Where this device really shines

Chuwi Freebook is available for purchase now on Chuwi's official website and Amazon, priced at $360 for 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. The device only comes in a gray color.

Hardware overview

Some parts are better than others

The Chuwi Freebook is a convertible laptop, meaning its screen can flip all the way around to the back to double as a tablet. The hinge is mostly sturdy. It stays in place with no wobble in the usual laptop angles of 100-120 degrees or so. But in angled positions when the screen is closer to folding, like 45-degree or 160-degree, then it starts to wobble with any movement.

The body is crafted out of aluminum with the usual space gray coating. I like the large keyboard with very generous key travel of 1.5mm, and the keyboard spans almost the entire width of the base for a clean look. The trackpad is also quite large, but touch sensitivity is a bit inferior compared to the pricier flagship laptops I use.

There are only three USB-C ports, two on the right side, one on the left next to a 3.5mm headphone jack. The two USB-C ports on the right support display output and power delivery for charging the 38Wh battery.

Close

The bezels wrapping the 13.5-inch, 2256 X 1504 IPS display are relatively thick, but nothing too unsightly. Weighing 3lbs and measuring 0.6-inches thick, the Freebook is a bit too heavy and thick to use comfortably as a handheld tablet.

Powering the machine is Intel's 12th generation Alder Lake N100 processor, clocked at 800Mhz. This quad-core CPU is not going to win any awards, but it is perfectly fine for productivity-based work and light-gaming budget machine.

What I like

Great keyboard, good screen, solid build quality

I am a very fast touch typer, so if a keyboard isn't great, I notice it right away. The Freebook's keyboard is excellent. I love the bouncy keys with travel, and on typingtest.com I was able to reach my peak typing speed. I also like having touchscreen capability on a low-cost machine like this, as it allows me to quickly tap on something on the screen instead of dragging my finger over the trackpad to move a mouse arrow.

The Freebook's IPS LCD screen is also satisfactory at this price point, with 3:2 aspect ratio giving me more vertical space for typing work, and the 2.5K resolution is more than sharp enough. Other than the screen being a bit reflective, I didn't have any issues using this laptop outside in the sun.

I also think the overall construction of the laptop feels better than its $350 price range would suggest. Put it next to a laptop costing 3-4X the price, and the Freebook wouldn't actually look outclassed (we are talking purely looks here).

What I don't like

When will Windows be a better tablet?

My biggest issue with Windows machines that double as a tablet is always with Microsoft, not the device maker itself. Windows is just not good in tablet format, with UI that's unfriendly for finger touch, and screen orientation taking a half second just to rotate. This isn't a hardware issue, but purely Microsoft. To this day, I have never had a good tablet experience on a Windows machine. This means half of the offering of the Freebook essentially becomes useless to me. I will be using this guy as just a normal laptop with a touchscreen. I am not going to flip the screen all the way around like a tablet just to scroll through Instagram or Twitter.

I also find some touch sensitivity issues with the trackpad, in that it's a bit less sensitive than usual. Sometimes taps were not registered. It's not so bad that it breaks the entire experience, but throughout a one-hour work session (I am actually writing this review with the Freebook now) I will encounter a missed trackpad tap once or twice.

The display, while bright enough for most people, has a minimum brightness that's far too bright, making this laptop hard to use in dark settings because the light is just too harsh. You'll definitely need to pick up a pair of lenses from Gunnar Optiks to use with this one.

There's also no dedicated graphics, so you can only do light gaming on the machine, but I played 30 minutes of Asphalt 9 and didn't encounter noticeable performance issues.

Should you get the Chuwi Freebook?

You should get the Chuwi Freebook if:

You need a laptop and a tablet for a low price

You need a low-cost machine for writing on the go

You should not get the Chuwi Freebook if:

You plan to do more intensive tasks like editing videos or serious gaming

You can pay a bit more

The Chuwi Freebook is a perfectly fine budget two-in-one convertible laptop, but the biggest draw of this product is its price point. Otherwise, if you can afford to pay a bit more, there are devices like the Lenovo Yoga 6 Gen 8 with a better processor, larger battery, and more ports (though its 1080P screen is not as good as the Freebook's display).

As mentioned, I really liked the Chuwi Minibook, which is essentially a smaller version of the Freebook. If you're wondering why I liked that one so much, but am lukewarm on this one, it's because the Minibook stands out from the crowd with its petite size. There's a clear reason why one would want a tiny laptop (it's easier to lug around and work anywhere). With the Freebook, the increase in size and weight to nearly 3lbs makes it like just any other laptop. There's not an area in which the Freebook stands out from the crowd (other than the price).