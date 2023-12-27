I've always been intrigued by mini laptops. I work multiple gigs around the world, and the nature of my job means work tasks could suddenly come in at any hour. Having a small computer that can stay in a bag with me all day is highly beneficial. But most mini laptops I've tested are almost always underpowered with a keyboard too cramped for a fast touch-typer like myself.

The new MiniBook X from Shenzhen-based OEM Chuwi solves at least the latter issue, with a keyboard that's close enough to normal size. While the Intel Celeron N100 processor is nothing to write home about, and Windows as a touchscreen device continues to be frustrating, the MiniBook X has been a surprisingly capable on-the-go writing machine.

I don't think the average person will have much use for this mini laptop because if you live a more conventionally structured life, you could just work off a normal-sized laptop and be fine. But this laptop is great for people like me, a digital nomad with unpredictable work tasks that can pop up at all hours of the day.

About this review: This review was written after two weeks using the MiniBook X provided by Chuwi. The company did not have input in the article.

Pricing and availability

The Chuwi MiniBook X N100 is available now for purchase on Amazon or Chuwi's website for $370. This price will get you the machine with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. There is supposed to be a 1TB version, but Chuwi has not listed it for sale.

Hardware overview

Surprisingly well constructed

The MiniBook X is a convertible laptop, meaning the hinge has almost 360 degrees of range, allowing the lid to flip all the way back against the bottom of the laptop, becoming a "tablet." While the 10.5-inch screen does support touch, and Windows 11 can convert into a tablet UI, Windows as a tablet OS is just a terrible experience. Even though the MiniBook X is light and thin for a laptop, it's still bulky as a handheld tablet. Still, it's a feature for those who want it.

The hinge is well-constructed and feels smooth when you open or close the laptop. It has just the right amount of friction, so it doesn't feel loose. The laptop measures 9.6 inches long, 5.6 inches wide, and just under an inch thick, so these dimensions are compact enough that my hands could "palm" the laptop. It only weighs 2 pounds, too, so it's light enough to be a non-factor in any travel scenario.

The keyboard, as mentioned, is surprisingly good, and it's large enough that I didn't need to adapt much. Within 10 minutes of using it, I was pounding out words at my peak 105-words-per-minute speed. There is even a full row of Fn keys.

The Intel Celeron N100 processor in the laptop is an entry-level processor, and overall the laptop feels a bit sluggish. Still, I can't dock too many points from it, considering the laptop's form factor and relatively low price point. This isn't a laptop you buy for gaming or video editing. Instead it's a reading and writing machine, and the chip is enough for that. Benchmark numbers are, of course, nothing to write home about.

There's a 26.6Wh battery that can be fast-charged at 45W using one of the two USB-C ports. There's also a headphone jack you'll want to use because the laptop speakers pump out a puny sound. A 2MP webcam sits at the top bezel of the display.

What I like

It's a great on-the-go writing machine

Maybe I'm spoiled, but $370 really isn't a lot of money in 2023, and so most of the gripes I had with this laptop could be dismissed by reminding myself that "it's $370." And once I went into it with this point of view, I liked the MiniBook X a lot. The laptop is well-built, as mentioned, with no keyboard flex or wobbly hinge. Once I booted up the machine and set up Windows 11, I could start doing my usual XDA work easily. I wrote chunks of this article with the MiniBook X, and I didn't find the keyboard or tiny trackpad frustrating to use. XDA's CMS loaded fine on Chrome, and I even jumped around a half dozen tabs while having Slack and Spotify run in the background without issues.

The laptop isn't fast at all. Sometimes, I would have to wait a half second after switching tabs before the page loads, but at this price point, I'm all right with it. I installed Asphalt 9 and played for about 30 minutes. The game ran mostly find, but there were clearly framerate drops. There is a fan inside the laptop, along with a copper cooling plate that keeps the laptop from feeling too hot.

As mentioned, the biggest appeal of this laptop is its ultra-portability, which really helps my lifestyle. For example, I am currently traveling in Asia, and last Friday night, I was out with some friends at a karaoke bar when I got a message from XDA's U.S.-based editor that an article I wrote needed some quick revisions. I pulled out the MiniBook X, which had been in my backpack, and just did it right there at the bar. These were mostly small formatting changes, but it was complex enough that it would have been annoying to do on a phone. The MinBook X is perfect for situations like that because I don't want to take my 16-inch MacBook Pro out on a Friday night. But a 2-pound, 10.5-inch laptop? No issues at all.

What I don't like

Windows as a tablet sucks

My biggest gripe with the MiniBook X isn't even Chuwi's fault. This thing can become a tablet if you flip the lid back, but Windows on tablets is a joke. It still takes a full second before the screen can rotate orientation; the onscreen buttons are designed for mouse arrows and not fingertips, and Windows versions of basic apps like Instagram or Twitter look like they belong in 2005. Every single time I test a Windows tablet, I am baffled by how bad the experience is.

Some things are actual Chuwi shortcomings. For one, the battery life is quite bad. Chuwi advertises eight hours of battery, but even when I'm just doing basic writing work on Chrome, this laptop can go four hours at most. If I'm watching YouTube videos, an hour drains about one-third of the battery, so you can do the math.

The screen is also quite dim. It's definitely been an issue when I try to use the laptop outside or by a window. Still, none of these issues are dealbreakers to me nor do they detract from the main use of this laptop.

Should you buy the Chuwi MiniBook X?

You should buy the Chuwi MiniBook X if:

You do writing work on the go often

You would prefer a very light setup

You don't have the biggest budget

You should not buy the Chuwi MiniBook X if:

You don't need to have a laptop in your bag all day

You can only afford to buy one portable work machine

The Chuwi MiniBook X is a very niche product. As I said, it fits my lifestyle very well, but I live an odd lifestyle. I can't imagine why someone who works a more standard 9 to 5, with a good separation of work and personal life, would need this. Likewise, even if you enjoy working outside at coffee shops, if you live a North American, car-centric life where you drive to the coffee shops, then you don't really gain much from having a laptop this small — you might as well just bring a "proper" 13-inch laptop.

This laptop really is for someone who is out around town all day, may need to do spontaneous work anytime, but don't want to carry a pricier and heavier full-sized laptop everywhere. If you fit this description, the MiniBook X is worth a look at $370.