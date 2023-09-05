Key Takeaways Cinebench 2024 brings new features including support for Redshift and GPU testing.

In the world of benchmarks, few stand as tall as Cinebench does. It's one of the go-to benchmarks for CPU testing across the computing sphere, as it attempts to mimic real-world usage while providing a value that can be used to directly compare to other machines for an idea of relative performance. As time goes on, though, use cases change and more features are required to accurately evaluate the performance of one machine against another. With that in mind, Cinebench 2024 is now here, and it brings support for more platforms and, even bigger, GPU testing for the first time in over a decade.

Cinebench 2024 introduces a few changes, bringing in support for Redshift, Cinema 4D's default rendering engine. Cinebench predecessors used the standard Cinema 4D renderer, whereas Cinebench 2024 utilizes the same render algorithms across both CPU and GPU implementations. This ensures that performance testing is representative of actual, real-world creative workflows. With that too is the reintroduction of GPU testing, which left Cinebench in R20, and it can provide greater insight into your GPU's capabilities.

Even better is that with the changing landscape of platforms out there, Cinebench now supports all major operating systems and architectures. It supports x86/64 as usual on Windows and macOS, as well as Arm64 support on Apple Silicon and Snapdragon Compute on Windows. Redshift GPU performance can also be measured on Nvidia, AMD, and Apple Silicon.

Other changes include a new user interface, under-the-hood enhancements that increase memory usage to be more representative of large projects, and a six-times increase in computation effort. Further, it also makes use of new instruction sets for a benchmark that's representative of the complexity of modern creative applications.

Cinebench 2024 is available for download starting today on the official Maxon website. Its scores are not directly comparable to CInebench R23 due to the complexity of its changes, so devices that you've tested with Cinebench R23 will need to be re-tested if you care about comparing them on a more modern benchmarking process.