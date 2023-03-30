When it comes to 3DS emulation on Android, there's only really one emulator that works, and that's Citra. It's a port of the popular emulator from PC, and if you have a flagship Android smartphone with a Qualcomm chipset, the performance makes it one of the best emulators on Android. However, after a long period of silence from the developers, there are a bunch of huge changes just around the corner that will improve performance for everyone, especially MediaTek and Exynos users with the added support of the Vulkan API.

To be completely clear, Vulkan support is only in development currently, but as per a blog post from the developers, they say that "initial tests have been very promising already." Not only should it mean better performance on non-Snapdragon SoCs (the team says that it has "more than doubled" performance in some cases), but it will also mean that Mac users will be able to use Citra again. Apple dropped support for modern OpenGL in 2018 and required developers to implement either Apple's Metal or something like MoltenVK to map Vulkan calls to Metal.

However, that isn't all that the team had to share when it came to performance improvements. If you've ever used one of the many modifications of Citra like Citra MMJ, then you've probably heard of a shader cache. However, shader caches aren't supported in the official Citra version on Android; it's merely a desktop-only feature. Essentially, when shaders are used on screen, they need to be compiled and rendered on the fly as you play. This can cause stuttering, but a shader cache allows the emulator to save those shaders for later usage, meaning that the next time they would appear, they can just be read from storage and displayed. It won't massively improve overall performance, but it should alleviate a lot of stutters.

Given the long period of silence from the Citra developers, the fact that they're sharing this now means that there are definitely some massive improvements around the corner. The team still insists that "development is very much alive and active", though admits that it has been "slow", and that, particularly when it comes to Vulkan, "a big project like this does take a long time to materialize." Nevertheless, it's an exciting time to be an emulation fan, and we're looking forward to trying out Citra with its Vulkan back-end and new shader cache when it releases.

Source: Citra