Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has taken the gaming community by storm, with its vivid art-style, high-level production, and crisp feeling parries. Launching on Xbox Game Pass, an aspect of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that hasn't gotten the love it deserves is how excellent its party members are. It has a smaller party than some turn-based RPGs of this style, but those characters not only have incredible depth, but each character also has a unique combat mechanic. While every party member is great in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, in terms of character quality and mechanics, there is an order to their greatness. Here's how every character stacks up in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

There are spoilers for late Act 1 and early Act 2 in this list.

5 Gustave/Verso

Two men, one party slot