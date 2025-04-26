Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the newest and hottest RPG on the block, brought to you by the small teams at Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive. The surrealist adventurelaunched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Thursday (April 24th), and early impressions of the game have been stellar so far.
While some players are still in the dark about what this game is, it has already taken the gaming community by storm, garnering way-too-early game-of-the-year titles and even some calling it the most breathtaking experience in a while. ThisClair Obscur: Expedition 33.
I'm glad we finally got the Oblivion remaster
So far, 2025 has been a rocky year for PC gamers. Despite all the fanfare surrounding the new RTX 5000 series, Nvidia's latest GPU generation delivered mediocre results even with ray tracing enabled. Although indie titles like R.E.P.O. are faring pretty well, the triple-A titles haven't been very exciting. Monster Hunter Wilds couldn't hit the same highs as World, and I don't even have to go over everything wrong with Assassin's Creed Shadows. Nevertheless, Bethesda shadow-dropping The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is a welcome surprise. While I haven't played it yet, the positive reviews have got my gaming spirit hyped, and I can't wait to try it out in a couple of days.