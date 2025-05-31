Summary Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 devs want a photo mode due to fan demand.

Personally, I've never really used photo mode in a video game. Okay, sure, I've booted it up in a few games, moved the camera around, fiddled with the filters and all that, but I never stop in front of a beautiful scene and think "Man, I hope this game has a photo mode to capture this moment." Maybe I'm just a grouchy curmudgeon.

Anyway, the point is, other people actually enjoy and use photo modes in video games, and when a good-looking title comes out without one, people get sad. If you've been playing Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and you wish you could strike a pose in front of its gorgeous (if not sometimes disturbing) scenery, the devs want it too, but other things are taking precedence first.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's devs want a photo mode, and it (might) happen

As spotted by our lovely sister site TheGamer, fans of the game are clamoring for a photo mode for Clair Obscur. In fact, even the devs who made the game would like it added.

As Nicolas Maxon, the art director for Clair Obscur, said in a video uploaded by Final Fantasy Union:

"It is very high on the list of things we want to do because obviously it's requested a lot, even internally people from the team just wanting a photo. It's a lot more work than some [...] stuff, but it's definitely something that we would like to do."

However, right now, Maxon would rather get the finishing touches done on the stuff that's actually in-game right now, which is fair:

"Right now, our biggest focus is just fixing all the little bugs here and there that we see popping up from the internet. But we definitely have a list of changes that we want to do. For example, the Lumina loadouts. We are working on them, we are working on just seeing when we can make it happen."

Maxon didn't hint at any potential release date for a photo mode; in fact, it seems like it's a "if we get around to it" sort of deal at the moment. Still, we hope they do get around to it so that people can snap some lovely photos of the scenery.