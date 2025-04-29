Sandfall Interactive has a lot to celebrate following the release of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The game was made available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, including Xbox Game Pass. And in just only three days following its release, the game managed to pass over 1 million sales. These numbers come over the weekend, when the game initially passed over 500,000 copies being sold in just over 24 hours.