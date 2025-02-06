While console and PC gaming have evolved side by side for decades, some big franchises have not made the transition to the other platform. That's especially true for the early years of the console wars, and while you could emulate those classic consoles and play the games in their original state, I'm all for these classics getting the remaster or reboot treatment so they can come to the PC with the benefits of new graphics technology.

There has been no end of awesome console exclusives over the generations, and I remember playing some of the games on this list constantly. Some were awesome storylines that deserve to be retold, while others were limited by the power of the consoles of the time and would benefit from longer draw distances and other modern conveniences. Here's a smattering of my favorite console exclusives that deserve to be redone for powerful PC hardware. Except for one of my favorites, because Dino Crisis already got an official PC release thanks to Good Old Games.

12 Phantasy Star IV

The best game out of the franchise would be awesome with a modern reboot