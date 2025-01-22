Nintendo's Game Boy is an absolutely iconic handheld console that many of us look back on fondly (that's probably why Nintendo is making a Lego version of it ). While I didn't grow up with a Game Boy myself, I have played a few games on the platform and I know there's quite a lot to love on it.

That's why today I wanted to highlight some of the great Game Boy games that are worth playing but may have flown under your radar for one reason or another. These aren't necessarily the absolute best games on the system, but they're worth playing all the same, and there's a good chance you haven't.

10 Mario's Picross

It's cool for the Mario flair

There's no shortage of modern Picross games, but I think there's a certain charm to the original Mario's Picross on the game just by the virtue of having the Mario theme. If you don't know it, Picross stands for "picture crossword", and it's basically a game where you're told how many blocks in a certain row or column need to be filled in, and it's up to you to figure out what positions they're in to form a picture.

There isn't that strong of a Mario theme here, but the menus and some of the puzzles are based on Nintendo's franchise, and as a big fan of the company, I just like seeing that. Plus, when I think of crosswords, I think back to newspapers my grandparents would sometimes have at home, and playing this game with a black and white aesthetic instead of more modern alternatives kind of evokes those memories. It's a different kind of experience, and I think it's a fun one if you like puzzles and you're old enough to remember filling in those crosswords in newspapers and magazines.

9 Batman: Return of the Joker

A good game based on other media? It is possible

It's always a bit of a mixed bag when companies try to adapt one medium into another, but in the case of Batman: Return of the Joker, it actually went alright. This game was released on both the NES and the Game Boy at the time, but the two versions are totally different games. And it looks like the Game Boy may have actually gotten the better treatment here.

Unlike the NES game, which was more focused on run-and-gun gameplay, the Game Boy version focuses more so on platforming and hand-to-hand combat with a few special items to help out. There are various movement and attack options players can use to get through a level, and it all feels pretty close to what you would expect from a Batman game on the Game Boy, so it's safe to say it was done as loyally as it could have been at the time. It's worth a shot, though you'll have to dig around to find a way to emulate this one.

8 Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters

Japan didn't get this one

Regional exclusive games are almost always either stuck in Japan or they might get localized for Europe but not the United States, for example. But Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters is a weird one. Despite being developed by Nintendo in Japan, it was only ever released in North America and Europe until it was re-released in 2012 on the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console.

A sequel to original Kid Icarus on the NES, Of Myths and MOnsters expands on the gameplay concepts of that original game, with larger levels and the ability to properly save your progress. There are still only three main stages, but each of them has three primary sections and there's a bit more meat on their bones. Plus, controls have been tightened up a bit.

This was the last game in the series until 2012, making this one of Nintendo's most underappreciated franchises. This game is also not on the Nintendo Switch Online service, so you'll have to find less legitimate ways to play it.

7 The Donkey Kong Land series

There's more than the SNES games