PC gaming has a long history of modding behind it. Classic games like Doom and Quake were released alongside level editors that enabled anyone to make more maps, mods, and full-length campaigns. Back when those were released, the best graphics cards were all VGA, but the ease of picking up the modding tools created a whole new wave of developers.

Modding has gone from strength to strength, with the teams behind several popular mods eventually being offered staff positions at the companies that originally made the game. We wouldn't have Counter-Strike, Left for Dead, DOTA 2, or even PUBG: Battlegrounds without the thriving PC modding scene, and this is only a small representation of the scene.

This list of fantastic mods to reinvigorate older titles ranges from adding tons of content to overhauling the game, but they're all free to existing owners of the original game. And that's as it should be.

Related 10 flat screen games that you should play modded in VR Thanks to the genius developers of the PC modding scene, it's possible to enjoy these amazing games in VR

12 Enderal

Time for a total conversion of Skyrim with a gigantic storyline to explore