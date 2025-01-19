The Nintendo Switch has received some amazing games since its introduction in 2017. In its nearly 8-year lifespan, titles such as Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and many more have made this one of the most successful consoles ever. But buying all those games doesn't come cheap when each one costs $60 brand new.

Thankfully, there's also a very large library of classic games on the Nintendo Switch that you can play at no additional cost if you already have a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. In fact, there are 200 games in the base NSO package, and over 300 if you have the Expansion Pack membership.

If you don't know what to play and you don't want to spend too much on a new game, here are some great games you can get for as low as $20. I wanted to avoid games that would be very obvious picks and too much repetition, so we are missing some obvious choices, but you've probably played those already.

20 Kirby's Adventure (NES)

The true beginning of Kirby