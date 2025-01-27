Retro games may not have the same graphics or quality-of-life features as modern titles, but it’s hard to beat some of the old gems when it comes to charm. Better yet, many of the older consoles are fairly easy to emulate. Heck, even the newer Raspberry Pi models have enough firepower to emulate a vast library of titles – and here are some of the best classical games you can experience in their retro glory on your tiny tinkering companion.

10 The Legend of the Dragoon

A hidden gem for JRPG lovers