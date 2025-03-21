From the dawn of video game consoles, gaming handhelds, and PCs, one of the fandom's most hotly debated badges of honor has been completing notoriously difficult games. From Dark Souls to Cup Head, players get a sense of pride from finally toppling a terrible boss or reaching the end of a game on the highest difficulty level. While plenty of hard games exist today, any gaming veteran will agree that some of the most difficult titles reside on the NES.

During the NES's heyday, arcade-era games took the console by storm, and no one was safe. The games were short, so companies had to make them worth the price, and if they were an arcade port, those games were designed to steal every last quarter out of your pocket. With those things in mind, developers came up with some of the most brutally difficult games that coined the phrase "Nintendo Hard," which sticks even to this day. So, if you think you have what it takes, try some of these on for size.

11 Battle Toads

Pain in a video game cartridge