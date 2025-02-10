Over the past few weeks, I have highlighted games on the NES , SNES, and Game Boy that are still worth playing today. But all of those platforms predate me, so this time, I'm talking about the Nintendo 64. This is the first video game console I remember owning, and I grew up with it for a long time. Games like Super Mario 64, Pokémon Stadium, and Goldeneye 007 defined my childhood.

But I don't want to talk about those games here. Those are massively popular, and as per usual, I want to highlight titles that I believe are severely underappreciated and that even a lot of Nintendo 64 owners may not have played or fully appreciated. Yes, there's a good chance you've played some of these, but I tried to skip over the most obvious picks to highlight some slightly lesser-known titles.

10 Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

One of the more unique Kirby games