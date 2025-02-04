As a child of the 80s, I grew up with all the classic consoles. From Atari to Sega, consoles were truly the pinnacle of gaming. Aside from the ground-breaking technology at the time and the incredible games that spawned the sequels of today, of all the budding game systems, Nintendo was truly king. Now that we're anticipating the Nintendo Switch 2's launch and hoping for plenty of upgrades, it's a good time to look back at what we used to love.

Whether classic gaming was as good as you remember, one thing’s for certain: Nintendo came up with some pretty fun and weird accessories for their consoles. While some are memorable because of how weird they were (looking at you, Power Glove), others are far more impressive because of their impact on gaming in general. Or maybe they’re just fun. Though times have changed, and some of the features these accessories offered are now built right into the controllers nowadays, that doesn’t stop me from missing the simpler times.

6 SNES mouse and pad

They aren't just for computers

I’ll be real with you; the SNES mouse and pad add-on was only as good as the game that came with it. But what a game Mario Paint was! It was way more amazing than the Paint program on any computer, featuring fun Mario-based art, animation, music composition, and a fun little fly-swatting game. Aside from Mario Paint, though, plenty of SNES releases after the product’s launch were compatible with the mouse, like Wolfenstein 3D. Still, most were Japan-only or educational games like Mario’s Early Years: Fun with Letters.

Speaking of shortcomings, on top of limited compatibility, the cord was super short. So, if you did want to use it, you had to be close to the console. Despite its limited reach, I still miss having the mouse and pad simply because it was the only way to play Mario Paint, which made it all worth it. Of course, there are way better mouse options today, but aside from hacks and emulators, there’s no other way to make music using Yoshi heads.

5 Rumble Pak

Instead of just watching yourself fail, you can feel it too