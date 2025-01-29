When we talk about the golden age of gaming, I feel like the SNES (or Super Nintendo) is probably the platform that most people will point to. Whether or not that's actually true is completely subjective, but the fact remains that the SNEs has some of the most iconic games of all time. And while you may know the likes of Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, or Mega Man X, there are also a lot of great SNES games that don't get as much attention as they deserve.

So let's try to change that. I've rounded up ten games I'd consider somewhat less popular than the ones you always hear about, but that you should definitely give a try all the same. These aren't necessarily obscure, but they may have flown under your radar back in the day.

10 Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest

It doesn't get much better than this

I'll admit that the Donkey Kong Country series back in the day probably had a higher profile than it may appear in retrospect, so referring to this one as a lesser-known title may be a bit of a stretch. But being a sequel, on top of being one of the very best games on the platform, gives me enough reason to put Donkey Kong Country 2 on this list.

The original Donkey Kong Country was already fantastic, and this sequel brings in Dixie Kong as a second playable character, which adds some new movement options to the platforming challenges and makes them even more interesting. Add a great soundtrack and graphics that were very impressive for the SNES, and you have an absolute gem with this one. I personally haven't played this game to completion yet, but I did play Donkey Kong Land 2 on the Game Boy, which is very similar in terms of design philosophies, and that's a very good game, so I have no problem vouching for this one.

In fact, you should play the entire Donkey Kong Country series if you haven't already. All three games are on the Nintendo Switch Online service, so give them a shot.

9 Super Punch-Out!!

An oft-forgotten sequel