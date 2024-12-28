Windows 11 may be the "latest and greatest" operating system from Microsoft, and truth be told, it is a great OS. However, as Windows evolves many of its included tools change, and in many people's eyes, they don't always change for the better.

Thankfully, the community of users and developers thrives in these changes and finds solutions that let you bring back the way things used to be. If you just want something that works, is fast, and feels familiar, there are a lot of tools that can help make Windows 11 feel like home again. If you're not sure where to start, we're here to help with a list of tools that can be brought back by third-party apps.

8 Gadgets

Remember Windows Vista?

I know, I know, Windows Vista probably brings up a lot of traumatic memories for people. But it did have some cool ideas, and Gadgets did live un in Windows 7 before Windows 8 came around and did away with them. Thankfully, GadgetPack is a new tool that brings Gadgets back to Windows 11 (and 10), but not just with the classic style you know them as. Many of the included gadgets have been modernized at least partially to fit in a bit better on Windows 11, and it all looks pretty cool.

There are a ton more gadgets than there were before, too, including a clipboard history that arguably works even better than the built-in Windows version, a battery meter, CPU monitors with support for multiple cores, and much, much more. It makes gadgets actually interesting, and it seems like the tool is still actively supported, so we might be seeing even more get added over time.

Gadget Pack See at GadgetPack

7 Windows Media Player

A classic player with modern capabilities

Microsoft recently replaced the classic Windows Media Player with a new Media Player app that looks and works very differently from before. The classic Windows Media Player is still there (now with Legacy appended to its name), but since it's no longer updated, it probably won't work with all your music and videos.

While an exact copy doesn't exist, your best bet to bring back a simple, straightforward media player that works with everything is probably going to be MPC-HC, or Media Player Classic - Home Cinema. This project aims to provide a classic-feeling media player and does exactly that, but it has incredibly robust support for modern file formats, and even some nice extra features such as the ability to get subtitles for movies.

The original MPC-HC project was discontinued back in 2017, but since it was open-source, it has been carried on by the community on GitHub.

MPC-HC See at Github

6 Classic Start menu

Windows 7, XP, or even 95