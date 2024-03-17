Key Takeaways Claude 3 Opus outperforms GPT-4 and other generative AI models in speed and usability

Lack of code interpreter is a downside, but potential for future improvements

Claude 3 Opus is pushing GPT-4 to innovate and improve, sparking competition in the generative AI space

If you've been following the generative AI space for a while, then you may have heard of Claude 3 Opus. Seemingly coming out of nowhere, it's an LLM by Anthropic that manages to compete with GPT-4, Google Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot in a meaningful way. Not only that, but many people feel confident in saying that it outperforms GPT-4, and to be honest, I absolutely agree. Claude 3 Opus is the real deal, and it's a surprisingly powerful model that manages to outperform GPT-4 in a ton of ways.

Related ChatGPT vs Microsoft Copilot vs Google Gemini: What are the differences? If you've been trying to figure out which generative AI tool is better, you've come to the right place

Claude 3 Opus is significantly faster, for starters

ChatGPT Plus is frustratingly slow

Close

One of my biggest ChatGPT Plus gripes is its speed, as it can be criminally slow to generate responses at times. Claude 3 Opus doesn't seem to have any problems with that, and can generate responses almost as fast as Google Gemini can. It's perfect for quick responses or for generating code quickly, and that makes it so much better just from a usability standpoint.

That doesn't mean it just gives smaller responses, either. Claude 3 Opus manages to generate responses quickly that are also long. I asked it to give me code for a Python script to scrape web pages, and it did it quickly, and I asked it to then write it in Haiku form and it also did it very quickly as well. I was impressed by how fast it answered, given that this has been a problem with GPT-4 for quite a while now.

When compared to Google Gemini, though, it does admittedly fall behinda. little bit. Gemini is faster than Claude 3 Opus, to the point where Gemini feels near instantaneous. What Google does here is pretty impressive, and I imagine comes down partially to the design of the model and how efficient that Gemini 1.5 Pro is.

Claude 3 Opus is great at programming, though can't run code yet

It seems it might in the future

The biggest downside, as a programmer, to me of Claude 3 Opus is its lack of code interpreter. It can't run the code that it generates in-conversation, which ChatGPT Plus and GPT-4 can do with Python code. I've used GPT-4 for analysis of spreadsheets in the past, and it's a big reason why I would purchase another ChatGPT Plus subscription if I were going to. Claude 3 also doesn't have internet access, and it's not clear if it will in the future.

I'm optimistic about code intrepration, though, as the usage of the word "yet" when you generate code in Claude 3 Opus implies that sometime in the future there may be a code interpreter present. Being able to run my code in browser and analyze files is great, especially because as another advantage, Claude 3 Opus supports up to five files of up to 10MB each being uploaded. If it were capable of processing CSV or XLSX Excel files, that would be a massive advantage.

I've been experimenting with it in programming, and there have been very few clarifications and changes I've had to ask it to make. If I ask it to write a program for me, it just seems to work without any real modificaitons, whereas GPT-4 can be a back and forth for quite a while until I get exactly what it is that I need.

Claude 3 Opus is the competition that we didn't know we needed

Lighting a fire under GPT-4 for sure

OpenAI has essentially been resting on its laurels when it comes to GPT-4 for quite a while now. While the competition has advanced around it in both the open-source community and in direct competitors like Google, GPT-4 has remained mostly the same throughout. There haven't really been many features introduced to ChatGPT Plus, and it's stayed more or less the same for the last year.

With what we expect to be GPT-5 coming sometime soon in the future, it's about time that there was finally a true GPT-4 competitor. Google's Gemini Advanced and Microsoft's Copilot have both managed to be that, and Claude 3 Opus arguably pushes past what GPT-4 is capable of. LLMs are becoming more and more impressive in what they can do, and while Claude 3 is restricted to outside of the European Union right now, we expect that it will launch in more regions in the future.