The world of large language models (LLMs) has been an oligopoly of essentially three major players: OpenAI, Microsoft, and Google. Now it's growing with a new LLM from Anthropic, dubbed Claude 3 Opus. It's an LLM that's been making waves with answers that many claim are better than GPT-4. GPT-4 Turbo is what powers Microsoft Copilot, and how does Microsoft Copilot Pro stack up against Claude 3 Opus? There's a clear winner.

They cost the same, but Microsoft has more features

The same story for Antrophic

The problem with Antrophic's Claude 3 Opus is that as an AI package, it's only an AI. Servers are expensive, and Anthropic doesn't have anything else it can really offer, but Microsoft's Copilot Pro package simply offers more bang for your buck than even ChatGPT's Plus-tier subscription. The features you get include integration with Microsoft 365, more image generation points, full multi-modal interactions, and plugins. In Anthropic's case, $20 is the cost of entry, and you don't get anything without paying.

If you want to buy Claude 3 Opus in Europe, you'll also need to use a VPN. Microsoft's Copilot Pro is available worldwide, and comes with a lot more for the price. As is the case when compared to the likes of Gemini and ChatGPT Plus, Claude 3 Opus is really only worth it if you're someone who wants to stay on the bleeding edge of AI.

What you get

It's no contest

Close

As already mentioned, there's a ton that you get with Microsoft's Copilot Pro that you don't with Anthropic's Claude 3 Opus. There's all of the Microsoft 365 integration, you have full plugin support, even more image generation points (which Copilot can do for free), plugins, and so much more. There's no code interpreter on either service though, but I've found that Claude 3 Opus at the very least generates answers faster.

As a like-for-like service, Copilot Pro simply knocks Claude 3 Opus out of the park. It's decently power thanks to GPT-4 Turbo, but where it really excels are its additional features. Claude 3 Opus is fantastic for the AI enthusiast, but if you're someone who just wants to make AI a part of your daily life, then Copilot Pro is simply where it's at. Even more so if you use a Windows machine, as it will integrate well through Copilot on Windows.

I'd love for there to even be a mobile app for Claude 3 Opus, but sadly there isn't. Outside of the language model itself, it's a very barebones service, to the point that Copilot is simply worth recommending over it. Even the free version of Copilot arguably gives you more than the paid-for Claude 3 Opus, though I imagine that will change in the future.

Which is the right product for you?

Hands-down, Microsoft Copilot wins in my book

Having used both, I find that Claude 3 Opus' answers are unrivaled right now. It's a fantastic service that really manages to nail down proper responses with context included, whereas other LLMs typically struggle in different ways as you use them. Microsoft's Copilot is every bit as good as GPT-4 (because, well, it is GPT-4), but that means it still falls behind Claude 3 Opus for me.

Having said that, your money isn't just going towards an LLM, and when your money is involved, you want to get the best bang for buck possible. In that case, unless you value the bleeding edge of AI (rather than features), then it's hard to say you should purchase a Claude 3 Opus subscription. It's simply not worth it for a layperson when you can get more value out of literally any other service. I'm a big fan of what Anthropic is doing, but if I'm recommending an AI to anyone, it's still one of the big three.

I'm hopeful that Anthropic can manage to entice people with more than just AI, but it may be a long time coming before it can do that.