Cleaning the house might not be at the top of your list of fun activities, but it can be simple and seamless if you’ve got the right tools at your disposal. Eureka has been at the forefront of innovation in cleaning for over 100 years and has developed a complete roster of vacuums to suit every home, person, and budget imaginable.

The Eureka PowerSpeed Upright Vacuum has the right size and power to tackle your whole home all at once, and, it couldn’t be easier to operate. If you’re in the market for a new upright vacuum, here’s everything you need to know about this affordable option.

Wide and powerful cleaning nozzle

The most important element of any vacuum is, of course, its ability to pick up dirt. The Eureka PowerSpeed has a nozzle width of 12.6 inches, giving it over a foot of reach for a wide cleaning path. Once in that path, even stubborn and heavy debris doesn’t stand a chance; most messes can be easily lifted thanks to the dynamic motor and brush roll.

Thanks to its overall reach and power, you'll get a faster, more efficient clean. It does more work so you can do less.

Minimum weight and maximum capacity

For a full-size upright vacuum, the Eureka PowerSpeed is relatively lightweight, making it easy to maneuver around your home. The vacuum measures 13 x 14 x 44 inches, and, at only 10 pounds, you’ll have no problem lifting it up the stairs or carrying it from room to room.

But don’t let the weight fool you. This bagless device is equipped with an extra large 2.6-liter dust cup that far exceeds the offerings of its competitors. Stopping mid-clean to empty the dust cup can interrupt your housework flow, so if you prefer fewer trips to the trash can (and who doesn’t?) this vacuum won't disappoint.

A setting for every surface

Not all floors are created equal but the Eureka PowerSpeed doesn’t play favorites. The smooth wheels navigate expertly through most carpets and glide across hardwood without scratching or gouging. The top nozzle cover has five settings to adjust the height depending on the type of surface you are cleaning. With just the turn of a knob, you can switch from kitchen tiles to area rugs to shag carpets and everything in between, and your vacuum will adjust accordingly.

Accessories make anything better

Since Eureka knows dust and particles don’t only gather on floors or easy-to-reach areas, the PowerSpeed model comes equipped with an arsenal of accessories to handle a multitude of messes. Each of these tools is conveniently attached directly to the body of the vacuum for quick access and storage. For any above-floor cleaning, use the quick-release handle connected to the long stretch hose. Here, you can attach one of three additional tools, depending on the type of surface you are tackling.

Crevice tool

The 7-inch-long crevice tool gets right into tight spots and targets deep cracks with precision and power. Slide it behind the toilet, snag a cobweb in the corner of the ceiling, sneak between books on a shelf, and dig deep between your couch cushions. Dirt has nowhere to hide when you’ve got this tool.

Dusting brush

The soft bristles of the dusting brush offer just the right amount of texture to dislodge particles from delicate surfaces and rounded objects. Run it along lampshades, curtains, and window screens; skim across baseboards and doors without worrying about scratching; get the dust off a household object, like a vase or electronic, safely.

Upholstery tool

Fabric fibers can cling to dust, pet hair, and other debris, making them hard to dislodge. Target those tough textiles with the upholstery tool, designed to direct suction to a smaller area and draw out stubborn lint. Whether you're cleaning your couch, accent pillows, mattress, or even a car seat, this attachment is a must-use.

Impressive specs

The Eureka PowerSpeed is a corded electric vacuum, which means you don’t need to worry about pre-charging or running out of power in the middle of a full-house clean. The 25-foot cord length allows for optimum coverage of your home and, it has a maximum extended reach of 7 feet. It runs on 120V and 960W and comes with a 1-year limited manufacturer warranty. Assembly and set-up are seamless, and you’ll also find replacement filters and vacuum belts in the box.

At $87.99 on Amazon, where it has racked up over 20,000 rave reviews and counting for this model alone, the Eureka PowerSpeed offers outstanding suction for your buck. And thanks to its bagless design, washable foam filter, and easily maintainable brush roll, you’re not likely to incur additional regular maintenance costs.

When it comes to the cleanliness of your home, you want to go with a trusted brand and quality product. Eureka checks all the boxes for reliable and affordable whole-home cleaning solutions.