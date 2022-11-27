This deal on the Cleer Audio Crescent Smart Speaker brings it down $420 for Cyber Monday, which is an incredible deal.

Cleer - Smart Audio Speaker - Champagne The Cleer Audio Crescent Smart Speaker looks fantastic in any setting with its sleek design and sounds even better with its eight custom 40mm full-range drivers and two 3.3-inch subwoofers. $699.99 at Best Buy

Sometimes having an Echo smart speaker in your home or office just isn't enough. Sometimes you need a smart speaker that gives off a bold statement, a device that looks like no other speaker you've encountered so far, and a smart speaker that also offers robust sound thanks to its impressive array of speakers. The Cleer Audio Crescent Smart Speaker is just that, a smart speaker that screams elegance.

For Cyber Monday, the Cleer Audio Crescent Smart Speaker is now on sale for a limited time. The smart speaker is normally priced at $699.99, but for Cyber Monday, the speaker is being discounted by 67 percent, knocking $420 off its retail price. So what makes this speaker special? Well, for one, its design is highly unique, but more importantly, it has an impressive sound setup that delivers a robust listening experience.

In order to create this, the speaker utilizes several speakers, with a linear array of eight custom 40mm full-range drivers and two 3.3-inch subwoofers. It takes things a step further by melding software using Dysonics’ SoundShaping, with hardware to achieve excellent audio fidelity. The speaker offers support for Wi-Fi music streaming, Bluetooth, has an aux-in jack, and has an optical jack as well. For the most part, this is a powerful speaker that is masked with elegance.

We have seen plenty of amazing smart speaker deals for Black Friday, but this promotion of the Cleer Audio Crescent Smart Speaker might be one of the best options available if you're looking for something to spruce up your living space.