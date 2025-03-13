While "regular" users might be afraid of using the command line, it doesn't have to be scary to use. There are plenty of applications out there that started as command-line tools, and there are still a lot of command-line tools out there that are better than their graphical alternatives. If you get to grips with even just using the applications you want to use, the command line can be a freeing experience that gives you a lot of control over what you want to do.

The benefit of the command line is that there's no ambiguity about your intention. A UI can be confusing, or you can click the wrong thing, but that can't happen with a command-line tool. What you type is what you get, and you can dictate a very clear intent when typing commands. Sure, there's more to learn and you might need to remember some things, but you'll quickly find yourself becoming more efficient for certain tasks.

4 YouTube-DL/YouTube-DLP

Download videos from anywhere

Despite the name, this tool isn't just for YouTube. It's a tool that you can use to download videos from many different websites online, and the DLP version supports even more sites than the regular DL version.

For reference, here are some of the websites that work across both tools:

YouTube

Adobe TV

BBC

Vimeo

CNN

HowStuffWorks

and many, many more. This tool alone is fantastic, and it's much better than any of the frankly dodgy alternatives you might find online for downloading videos from sites like YouTube. Honestly, having YouTube in the name is a misnomer at this point, because this tool can download from basically anywhere.

3 Ffmpeg

Universally convert any file