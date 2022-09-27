Clipchamp now gives Microsoft 365 users access to premium filters

Microsoft is starting to bring its Clipchamp video editor closer to the rest of the Microsoft 365 suite of products. The company has recently started offering access to premium filters and effects to users with a Microsoft 365 subscription, so you don’t need to pay extra for the Essentials plan to get access to them. The change, first spotted by Daniel Rubino of Windows Central, is the first major step in making Clipchamp a true part of Microsoft 365.

In the year since Microsoft first acquired Clipchamp, the video editor has seen some major changes that make it significantly better value. Prior to the acquisition, the free Clipchamp plan only offered 480p video exports, and there were a total of four pricing tiers available going up to a whopping $39/month. However, things quickly began to change, with 1080p video exports added to every tier, and more recently, a simpler pricing scheme with only one free plan and one paid (Essentials) plan.

For $11.99 per month, you can now get access to the full range of stock images, audio, and video, in addition to cloud storage for your files and projects. The Essentials plan also lets you create a brank kit so you can unify the branding across your videos more easily. Premium filters and effects are also part of the package, but now, that particular perk is given away at no additional cost if you have a Microsoft 365 subscription. If you’ve logged in with an account that has a subscription attached to it, you can see that change reflected in the pricing plans.

There are a total of eight filters and effects marked as premium in Clipchamp’s library. Additionally, there are a few premium sound effects in Clipchamp, which you can also access with a Microsoft 365 subscription.

As Microsoft tries to bring Clipchamp closer to its family of products and services, it wouldn’t surprise us to see even more capabilities available for Microsoft 365 subscribers in the near future. For now, if you’re curious, you can read our guide on how to use Clipchamp if you’d like to get started editing your own videos.

Source: Windows Central