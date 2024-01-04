Key Takeaways Clicks Technology has released the Clicks phone case with a physical keyboard for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The keyboard case allows users to slide their phone into the case and use the keyboard for all their texting needs, with handy shortcuts and a backlight.

The Clicks case is available for purchase on the Clicks for iPhone website starting at $139 and comes in "Bumblebee" or "London Sky" color variants.

At some point, the tactile feel of a physical keyboard on a mobile keyboard got lost in history. And while you can always pair a travel keyboard with your phone over Bluetooth, there's something about having the keys ready and waiting underneath your phone screen that makes them truly special. Now, the Clicks Technology company is ready to restart a renaissance with its new product, a physical keyboard for the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Bringing back the physical keyboard with Clicks

In a bid to put the physical keyboard back into smartphone user's hands, Clicks Technology has released the similarly-named "Clicks" phone case on its website. This case comes with a keyboard at the bottom, which makes your iPhone look similar to Blackberry devices back in their heyday. When you want to get typing, you slide the phone into the case, ensure the plug fits into the power port, and your iPhone will automatically begin using the keyboard for all your texting needs. The keyboard comes with handy shortcuts for iOS functions and voice input, and if you like typing in the dark, the keyboard comes with a backlight.

If this sounds like the perfect tool for you, you can grab one for yourself on the Clicks for iPhone website. Prices start at $139, and you can buy them in either "Bumblebee" or "London Sky" variants (that's "yellow" and "gray" in that order). If your phone doesn't fit any of the current cases, there is a button where you can sign up for future product release information, so there's always a chance that other iPhones will be blessed by this special phone case. And if the Clicks case isn't for you, you can always enable the haptic feedback feature on your iPhone as an alternative.