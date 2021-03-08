Climb the career ladder with 18 project and quality management courses for $40

Whether you want to extend your current career or build a new one, picking up some project management skills is a smart move. The Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp helps you elevate your résumé, with 18 courses working towards top certifications. Right now, you can pick up the training for just $39.99 at the XDA Developers Depot.

According to the Project Management Institute, around 22 million new project management jobs will be created by 2027. In the meantime, certified professionals can expect to earn well over $100k working at top companies.

This bundle can help you take advantage of these opportunities, with more than 51 hours of content. Through concise video tutorials, you learn about the most popular frameworks used in business today.

This includes six separate courses on Six Sigma, covering several different levels, and three courses on Lean. You also get extensive training for Minitab, which is the software of choice for many project teams.

The practical knowledge continues with courses on process mapping and kano analysis, and you even learn about quality management and voice of customer techniques.

Your instructors are all certified by the top project management programs, and they all have at least 3,000 hours of teaching experience. Each course offers a certificate of completion, and you should feel confident to start taking official exams yourself.

Order now for just $39.99 to get lifetime access to all 18 courses, worth $5,332 in total.

The Ultimate Six Sigma, Lean & Quality Management Bootcamp – $39.99



See Deal

Prices subject to change