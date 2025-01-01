Working at a computer often involves a lot of repetitive tasks, with a common one being having to copy and paste content from one place to another. When you copy content in Windows, that content is saved in the clipboard, but normally, it's overwritten the next time you copy more content.

But that's where clipboard managers can change the game. By allowing you to store clips in the clipboard for longer and use them at a moment's notice, they can really speed up your workflow and make things so much easier by automating certain processes. There are plenty of clipboard managers for Windows out there, so here are a few of the best ones you should check out.

6 The Windows Clipboard

Wait, what?

It may come as a surprise to some users, but Windows 11 actually comes with a clipboard manager of its own, and I would dare say this is more than good enough for most people. It does have some limitations, but it nails the basics, and it's right there, available with almost no set up needed.

The lame thing about the Windows clipboard is that it's turned off by default, but when you access it for the first time (by pressing Windows + V on your keyboard), you can activate it with a simple click, and from there, it will keep track of the things you copy.

You can paste anything you've copied during your current session, though older items are overwritten once there's too much content in the clipboard. If you don't want to lose a specific item, you can pin it to the clipboard, and at that point it will always be available, even after you turn off your PC. The Windows clipboard can even sync across devices with the same Microsoft account, and if you use the SwiftKey keyboard on your phone, it syncs with that, too.

The problems with the Windows clipboard are mostly that not everything can be stored in it, mostly just text and images, and if the images are too large, they may still not be supported. Larger images can also be removed from the clipboard if you copy other items. The sync speed is also not as fast as you might want for something like this. But even with those limitations, it can be a life-saver, and I use the Windows clipboard all the time to make my life easier.

5 Clipdiary

A simple power-up

Clipdiary is an alternative to the built-in Windows clipboard that doesn't try to do too much, but it does what it sets out to do pretty well. This is a fairly simple and straightfrward app that lets you manage your text-based clips from the clipboard. It doesn't work with images or files, but it functions pretty well for managing bits of text. In addition to monitoring your clipboard, Clipduary lets you create snippets with longer bits of text that you can paste when you need them, saving you some time.

It also has a simple built-in macro feature that can input specific kinds of data, so you can enter the current date, for example, or generate a random number in the interval you define. It's not going to blow your mind, but Clipdiary is a neat little clipboard manager for basic use, and it feels a bit more responsive than the Windows implementation.

4 Ditto

Simple, but effective

If you're not happy with the built-in clipboard solution, Ditto is a great alternative that might just win you over. It's a very simple alternative on the surface, but it does many things a lot better than the default option.

For one thing, Ditto retains the items on your clipboard for a lot longer than the Windows clipboard, even after a restart, without having to set up anything special. You can set items to expire if you want to, but that's not necessary. What's more, Ditto also supports a lot more types of content, so if you copy a file in File Explorer , that information is also saved and you can then paste it in a different folder, even if you copied other things in the meantime.

Other benefits include the ability to create shortcuts for pasting up to the first ten items on the clipboard, so you don't always have to open the menu. You can also text items after you've copied them if you want to fix up some typos or something.

Ditto hasn't received updates in a while, but it's still perfectly functional on Windows 11, and it's easy to recommend.

3 ArsClip

For those with a bit more time to learn