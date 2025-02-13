Summary Clipchamp for Windows finally has a new dark mode option for users, making it more comfortable for all types of video editors.

Microsoft has improved Clipchamp's editing interface, making it more user-friendly with features like AI captions, full-screen playback, and timeline timestamps.

Users can now group multiple elements in Clipchamp to make editing more organized and efficient.

Clipchamp is Microsoft's wildly underrated video editor, which comes preinstalled on Windows 11 devices, and can be downloaded on Windows 10 devices by heading to the Microsoft Store. The editor was acquired by Microsoft in 2021 and has consistently received new features and improvements since. Today, Clipchamp finally got a feature it should've had ages ago, one that nearly every other editing tool already offers, along with some other neat updates.

Clipchamp is easier on the eyes now

As announced on the Microsoft 365 Insider Blog, Clipchamp is finally getting a proper toggle for both dark and light mode. Previously, the homepage was only available in light mode, while the editor itself was strangely locked to dark mode. With this update, Microsoft is introducing both options for both interfaces.

Depending on whether you have Light or Dark Mode enabled on your Windows device, Clipchamp's interface will automatically adjust to match your system settings. However, if you prefer using a mode that isn’t your system’s default, you can manually switch between themes in Settings > General.

Clipchamp's new updates don't end here. Microsoft also gave Clipchamp’s editing interface a redesign to make it more user-friendly, especially for those with, let’s say, subpar editing skills. This way, users will be able to focus more on the creative process instead of wasting time navigating a confusing interface. A few of the new additions include AI captions, undo and redo options, full-screen playback, and more.

In addition to this, when you hover over the timeline while editing, you'll now see a timestamp of exactly where you are in the video. While this is a basic editing feature, it’s a small but essential addition that makes trimming and navigating through clips much more precise.

If you've added multiple elements to a video, like music and text, you can now group or collapse them into a single item. This makes it easier to create sections, shift items around the timeline, and keep your editing process more organized. To use it, simply select the elements you want to group, right-click, and select Group.

The new Clipchamp features for Personal account users have started rolling out this month, while Work account users will receive them later in March 2025.