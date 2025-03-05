Summary Gunnar Optiks introduces new "Ultimate Fortnite Gaming Glasses" with Clix, offering blue light protection.

The Goggles feature Blue and UV Light-Blocking Lens Technology with Clix's personal touch.

The first 1,000 buyers get an exclusive hardcase and a chance to win a Fortnite gaming session with Clix.

If you're staring at a screen all day while you're gaming, why not grab something to help you protect your eyes? Gunnar Optiks are special glasses that help protect your eyes from the blue light from screens and monitors, so they're the perfect fit for someone who wants to look good while they work and game.

But Gunnar aren't just about boring frames. They also sport a few stylish crossovers with games, movies, and TV shows, and the people I know who wear them really rock them. Now, Gunnar is pleased to announce a new tie-in alongside Cody “Clix” Conrod, a famous Fortnite player who plays for team XSET.

Gunnar Optiks announces Goggles, its new "Ultimate Fortnite Gaming Glasses"